William Warner-designed waterfront home sells for $2.9M

NARRAGANSETT – A 3,700-square-foot waterfront home in Narragansett has sold for $2.9 million, the Moran Real Estate Group announced this week.

The house, at 51 Sea Ridge Drive, has three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and has views over Narragansett Bay of the Jamestown and Newport bridges.

The house was built in 1985 and designed by the late William D. Warner, an accomplished architect whose designs transformed the river basin of downtown Providence, redefining the city.

The Narragansett home has a tennis court and a pool with pool house. Lynn Moran of Moran Real Estate Group represented the seller. Stella Fitzsimmons of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.

- Advertisement -

The identities of the buyer and owner were not immediately available.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.