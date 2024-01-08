Winter storm brings significant snow across R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Cleanup continued across the state Monday after the first storm of the winter season dumped as much as 11 inches in Rhode Island.

The storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday, sending residents scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast, and icy roads made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina.

Sunday was the first significant snowfall the state has seen in 687 days, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. The last time more than 6 inches of snow fell on Providence was Feb. 14, 2022.

Burrillville saw 11 inches of snow Sunday, the highest recorded in the state, as northern Rhode Island got the most precipitation. North Providence got 5 inches, while 5.6 inches of snow was record at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick.

Both Bristol and Newport got only 2 inches of snow, as coastal areas of the state saw mostly rain.

Numerous schools across the state had delayed openings. Smithfield, however, closed schools Monday while Pawtucket switched to remote learning.

Some communities in Massachusetts had recorded more than a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 13,000 electric customers in the state were without power Sunday afternoon.

The region now shifts it’s attention toward Jan. 10, as another system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts as high as 55 mph into the state on Wednesday.



(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)