Winter storm warning issued for R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Rhode Island, set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday.

As of 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, much of Rhode Island, including Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Narragansett and Westerly, are projected to see accumulations of between six and nine inches of snow. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour.

Travel is expected to be difficult during the storm, including in the evening and for the morning commute Thursday.

Gusty winds could also bring down tree branches, the weather service said.

- Advertisement -

Northern Rhode Island, including northwest Providence County and western Kent County, is expected to see even more accumulation from the storm. Snow totals are projected to be between 11-15 inches.

Bristol County, Mass., is also projected to see between six and 11 inches of snow, according to NWS.

Parking bans have been issued across Rhode Island, including in Cranston, Newport, Pawtucket, Povidence, Warwick and Woonsocket. A full list of closures and parking bans in the state can be found here.

National Grid said that it has called in more than 220 additional line crews and 200 forestry crews to assist with restoration efforts in New England ahead of the storm.

“We’ve been tracking the storm for several days and ramping up our preparations for a safe and efficient response to its address its impact,” said Michael McCallan, National Grid vice president of electric operations for New England. “In addition to securing additional line and forestry crews, we’re coordinating with state agencies and municipalities across Rhode Island and Massachusetts in our joint response, which will be critical to meeting the needs of our customers and communities.”