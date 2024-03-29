With South Fork Wind open, others will follow

By
-
ON THE HORIZON: Ships get into position in December to finish building turbines for South Fork Wind, 15 miles east of Block Island. The wind farm is now operational and providing power for New York.  AP FILE PHOTO/JULIA NIKHINSON
ON THE HORIZON: Ships get into position in December to finish building turbines for South Fork Wind, 15 miles east of Block Island. The wind farm is now operational and providing power for New York.  AP FILE PHOTO/JULIA NIKHINSON

America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms. Danish wind energy developer Orsted A/S and the utility Eversource Energy LLC built a 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind 15 miles east of Block Island. N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display