Women & Infants NICU selected for equipment donation

PROVIDENCE – Thanks to dozens of nominations for national recognition, the neonatal intensive care unit at Women & Infants Hospitals is now equipped with specialized seats designed to help comfort and care for infant patients.

Women & Infants’ NICU was selected to receive five MamaRoo infant seats as part of the fifth annual Nominate a NICU program.

The program is sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit; The Superhero Project, a regional nonprofit; and 4moms, the makers of the MamaRoo seat.

Nominate a NICU drew nearly 3,600 nominations this year across the country, including 30 for Women & Infants. Nominations are submitted by parents, families and hospital staff who have had positive experiences in NICUs.

Women & Infants was one of 15 hospitals selected to receive MamaRoo seats.

“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses and families. It’s so important for families to have access to one, so these five MamaRoos will be put to good use.”

Elizbeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.