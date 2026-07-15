Yacht maker in Portsmouth files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

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KADEY-KROGEN YACHTS, the maker of cruising trawlers and other luxury watercraft in Portsmouth, has filed for bankruptcy protection. 
KADEY-KROGEN YACHTS, the maker of cruising trawlers and other luxury watercraft in Portsmouth, has filed for bankruptcy protection. 

PORTSMOUTH – Kadey-Krogen Yachts LLC, a maker of cruising trawlers and other luxury watercraft that has offices in Portsmouth, has filed for bankruptcy protection.  The company, which has 16 employees, according its LinkedIn page, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on July 7, according to powerboat.news,

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