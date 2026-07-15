Yacht maker in Portsmouth files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

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PORTSMOUTH – Kadey-Krogen Yachts LLC, a maker of cruising trawlers and other luxury watercraft that has offices in Portsmouth, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which has 16 employees, according its LinkedIn page, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on July 7, according to powerboat.news,

PORTSMOUTH – Kadey-Krogen Yachts LLC, a maker of cruising trawlers and other luxury watercraft that has offices in Portsmouth, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company, which has 16 employees, according its LinkedIn page, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on July 7, according to powerboat.news, an industry website.

Kadey-Krogen also has a presence in Stuart, Fla.

On the same day as the filing, two Kadey-Krogen Yachts affiliates – parent company KKY Holdings LLC and American Tugs LCC,

a Washington-based coastal cruiser builder acquired by Kadey-Krogen in May 2023 – filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as well.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy allows a court-appointed trustee to sell the company’s assets to pay off its creditors.

The corporate website was already taken down on Wednesday.

Kadey-Krogen listed estimated assets and liabilities each in the $1 million to $10 million range, with between 50 and 99 creditors, according to powerboat.news.

According to court records obtained by powerboat.news,

Kadey-Krogen's gross revenue dropped from

14.9 million in 2024 to $10.1 million in 2025. The 2026 revenue stood at $403,962 at the time of the bankruptcy filing, driven by the expiration of a pandemic-era boating boom.

Kadey-Krogen Yachts was founded in 1977 by marine engineer Art Kadey and naval architect Jim Krogen.

It wasn't immediately clear how many Kady-Krogen employees work in Rhode Island.