You can change your emotions in a 2-step process that takes effort

By
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Christian Waugh
Christian Waugh

Picture Gigi, having a chat with her boss, when the meeting takes a sharp turn. Gigi’s boss tells her that her work has been lacking and that maybe she needs to stay late a couple of evenings to make it up. She feels the rumblings of anxiety rising in her mind and body. Psychology research

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