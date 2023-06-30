YWCA of Rhode Island appoints Melissa Emidy as new CEO

WOONSOCKET – Melissa Emidy has been named the YWCA of Rhode Island’s new CEO, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

Emidy, 46, of Woonsocket, will succeed Deborah L. Perry on Sept. 11. Perry will remain with the organization until mid-January as a transitional leadership adviser.

“I am honored to have been appointed as CEO of the YWCA, an organization that is committed to empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting justice,” said Emidy. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, board members, partners and the communities we serve to build on the YWCA’s rich legacy and continue our important work in creating a more equitable and inclusive society.”

Emidy previously served as executive director of Inspiring Minds for more than five years. Before that, she oversaw Rhode Island’s Race to the Top – Early Learning Challenge federally funded initiative, serving as the grant officer for the program.

Emidy also previously served in various capacities at two local YMCAs, including associate school age director for the Hockomock location, and operations director, youth services branch, for the Providence YMCA.

“We look forward to working with Melissa. She’s an impressive leader who has the experience, knowledge and drive to guide the implementation of our mission and help to create a vision for our future,” said Marissa Ruff, YWCA of Rhode Island board chairwoman. “She brings over 20 years of nonprofit and government experience to her new role, and is a proven community leader, change maker, fundraiser, as well as a strategic and innovative thinker. She is also clearly passionate about equity and justice.”