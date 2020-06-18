2020 PBN Business Women Awards: Langhammer hopes current time brings ‘deep and informative change’

PROVIDENCE – While working from home for months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Peg Langhammer has had a lot of time to reflect on what she called, “an incredible point in our history.”

Langhammer, the executive director for Day One, was named the Providence Business News’ 2020 Business Women Awards Career Achiever. In her acceptance speech, Langhammer said that she hopes that the current time, which includes both the pandemic and the nationwide protests for racial justice, leads to “deep and informative change.”

“I’ve been involved in protests, marches and demonstrations throughout my life, but nothing like what has been happening over the past two weeks,” Langhammer said. “I believe that everything is connected and it’s all about relationships with colleagues and friends and professionals. It’s how we get things done.”

Day One is a nonprofit that works to reduce sexual abuse and violence, while supporting and advocating for those affected by it.

- Advertisement -

Langhammer said that sexual violence impacts people of color and those living in marginalized communities “at much higher rates” than others. She said 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused in these communities before the age of 18, Langhammer said, and that she has spent her career “trying to shine a light” on the problem.

“We’re trying to help survivors help to more healing and justice, working to help our community identify it … and bring about the change we need in our culture,” Langhammer said.

This year, Brown Medicine CEO Ann M. Kashmanian was named the 2020 Business Women Awards Outstanding Mentor. Kashmanian said she enjoys the challenges the health care industry offers on a regular basis, and felt working in the industry was a way to “give back” to the community and her organization. She also credited opportunities that others have given her along the way put her in the position to “take on the challenges of being CEO” at Brown Medicine.

“I look back on my career and realize how important mentors have been to me,” Kashmanian said. “Early on in my career, I was very fortunate that people came then and mentored me, gave me advice and gave me the challenging assignments, and help steer my career.”

The 2020 PBN Business Women Awards program honored 16 women serving multiple roles in various industries, including from the hospitality, health care, retail, finance, construction, military and nonprofit sectors. PBN also recognized 12 Achievement Honorees, who have been profiled by PBN over the last 12 months.

View the full video of the 2020 Business Women Awards here.

2020 Business Women program honorees will be profiled in the June 19-25 digital edition of PBN. The following is a list of this year’s Business Women honorees, listed by category:

Financial Services Industry Leader: Rogean Makowski , Webster Bank N.A., senior vice president

, Webster Bank N.A., senior vice president Financial Services Woman to Watch: Amy Walsh , Bank of America Corp., senior vice president

, Bank of America Corp., senior vice president Health Care Services Industry Leader: Shannon Sullivan , Women & Infants Hospital, interim chief operating officer

, Women & Infants Hospital, interim chief operating officer Health Care Services Woman to Watch: Dr. Caroline Chang , Rhode Island Dermatology Institute, owner

, Rhode Island Dermatology Institute, owner Hospitality Industry Leader: Lisa Marie Mattiello , Pranzi Catering and Events, co-owner and CEO

, Pranzi Catering and Events, co-owner and CEO Hospitality Industry Woman to Watch: Heather Singleton , Rhode Island Hospitality Association, chief operating officer

, Rhode Island Hospitality Association, chief operating officer Professional Services Industry Leader: Stacie Collier , Nixon Peabody LLP, professional personnel partner

, Nixon Peabody LLP, professional personnel partner Professional Services Woman to Watch: Tara DeMoura , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, vice president, employer business segment

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, vice president, employer business segment Small Business Industry Leader: Lynne Diamante , OPTX Rhode Island, CEO

, OPTX Rhode Island, CEO Small Business Woman to Watch: Michelle Murphy , Roots Hair Salon, owner

, Roots Hair Salon, owner Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader: Kelly Nevins , Women’s Fund Rhode Island, executive director

, Women’s Fund Rhode Island, executive director Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch: Kristin Urbach , North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, executive director

, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, executive director Technical Services Industry Leader: Maria Diaz-Masterson , Naval Undersea Warfare Center, engineer and head of submarine and surveillance systems division

, Naval Undersea Warfare Center, engineer and head of submarine and surveillance systems division Technical Services Woman to Watch: Jessica Spivey, Shawmut Design and Construction, senior superintendent

The following are the 2020 Achievement Honorees (listed alphabetically):

Amy Antone , Cuddles of Hope Foundation, founder

, Cuddles of Hope Foundation, founder Geremie Callaghan , Fluke Newport, co-owner

, Fluke Newport, co-owner Stephanie Chamberlin , PINCH LLC, chief talent officer

, PINCH LLC, chief talent officer Margaret Hartigan , Marstone Inc., co-founder and CEO

, Marstone Inc., co-founder and CEO Michele Kratz , Upward Health National LLC, vice president of clinical services

, Upward Health National LLC, vice president of clinical services Victoria Malchar , Malchar Wellness Center, owner

, Malchar Wellness Center, owner Katie McDonald , bnourished LLC, holistic health coach and self-care strategist

, bnourished LLC, holistic health coach and self-care strategist Mary T. O’Sullivan , Encore Executive and Corporate Coaching, founder

, Encore Executive and Corporate Coaching, founder Marcy Reyes , The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, founder

, The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, founder Amy Stratton , Moonan, Stratton & Waldman LLP, partner

, Moonan, Stratton & Waldman LLP, partner Leonora Valvo , Swoogo, founder and CEO

, Swoogo, founder and CEO Debbie A. Wood, Wood Boat and Motor Inc., co-founder and president

Webster Bank N.A. was the presenting sponsor for the 2020 PBN Business Women Awards program. Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd. was the partnering sponsor. Pranzi Catering and Events, The Savory Grape Wine Shop and OPTX Rhode Island were this year’s gift sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.