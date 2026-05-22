$2B buyoff to cancel offshore wind is bad deal

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­Christopher Niezreck The U.S. is in a bizarre situation in 2026: It’s facing a looming energy shortage, yet the Trump administration is making deals to pay offshore wind developers nearly $2 billion in taxpayer money to walk away from energy projects. These politically motivated moves are costing Americans more than the

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