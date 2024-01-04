3 lots, with 2 homes, in Newport’s Historic Hill District sell for $3M

NEWPORT – Two homes on three different lots in the heart of Newport’s Historic Hill District recently sold for a total of $3.02 million, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale.

The properties are located at 104, 108 and 112 Mill St., close to the 28-foot-tall stone-built Newport Tower, which is considered the oldest structure in Rhode Island.

One of the two homes, at 104 Mill St., is a 2 ½-story brick colonial residence built in 1730, and the properties include a separate carriage house that was renovated into a guest home in 1978. The property also includes a freestanding four-car garage, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which states on its website that it has a contract pending for this sale.

“There are few if any properties in this exclusive neighborhood that provide such an appealing off-street presence, a self-contained, estate-style compound offering total privacy with abundant open space,” according to Sotheby’s.

The 104 Mill St. home contains five bedrooms, three full baths upstairs and one half-bath downstairs, original wide-board pine floors, a living room and dining room both with fireplaces, and an eat-in kitchen with its own fireplace, according to Sotheby’s.

The 3,456-square-foot residence at 104 Mill St. also comes with off-street parking, with enough room for seven cars, the real estate firm said.

The 104 Mill St. property was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $898,100, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story carriage house at 108 Mill St. includes a living room and built-in kitchen on the first floor, along with two bedrooms upstairs, a full bathroom and its own washer and dryer, according to the real estate firm.

The 880-square-foot carriage house was most recently valued in fiscal year 2023 to be worth $460,000, according to the online database. And the 0.18 acres of land at 112 Mill St. was valued to be worth $420,000, according to the property tax evaluation database.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the properties were sold by George Henry Warren Jr. to James Dickerman Small III and Fiona Alyson Robb Grant, of New York City, N.Y.

