3 R.I. companies score perfect on LGBTQ-inclusive workplace index

PROVIDENCE – Three companies headquartered in Rhode Island earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, measuring LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies, the HRCF announced Tuesday.

Rhode Island firms with perfect ratings for 2020:

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

CVS Health Corp. earned a score of 90 this year, the same as last year.

BCBSRI was the only Rhode Island-based firm to have a perfect score in the 2019 index. Citizens previously scored a 90 on the index, and Hasbro previously earned a rating of 85.

United Natural Foods Inc., which did not respond to an invitation to participate in the HRCF index, was given an unofficial score of 20 out of 100. UNFI was the only other Rhode Island headquartered company on the list.

The report monitors policies that prohibit discrimination, measures health care coverage and benefit offerings, internal diversity training and oversight, outreach and contractor and supplier standards and philanthropic guidelines.

The CEI measures policies of more than 1,000 firms in the United States. Of all companies measured this year, 686 scored a perfect 100 this year.

Other companies with significant operations in Rhode Island that earned a perfect score this year:

Amgen Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

CBRE Inc.

Cox Enterprises Inc.

Ernst & Young LLP

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Gannet Co.

KPMG LLP

Locke Lord LLP

National Grid USA

Nixon Peabody LLP

Rockland Trust Co.

TD Bank N.A.

Tiffany & Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.