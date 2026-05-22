4 decades later, Felag’s store stays in vogue

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FLYING ­COLORS: Elaine Felag opened Feminine Fancies in 1982 and gave herself five years to work. Nearly 44 years later, the women’s boutique is still going strong.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
FLYING ­COLORS: Elaine Felag opened Feminine Fancies in 1982 and gave herself five years to work. Nearly 44 years later, the women’s boutique is still going strong.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

PBN Business Women Awards 2026 ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE: Elaine Felag, Feminine Fancies For more than four decades, Elaine Felag has owned and operated Feminine Fancies, an upscale ­women’s boutique on County Road in Barrington, where clients browse racks of colorful dresses, handbags, lingerie and sweaters. The seed was planted early. Growing up in Barrington, Felag worked

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