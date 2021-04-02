5% hotel tax collection in R.I. declines 41.9% Y/Y in Jan.

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax declined 41.9% year over year in January to $473,026, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Friday.

All allocations of the hotel tax from January to regional tourism districts totaled $181,673, the largest of which was $80,567 to the Aquidneck Island district. The tourism district with the largest nominal decline in allocation was to the Convention Authority of Providence, with its allocation declining $58,592 year over year to $23,248.

Municipalities were allocated a total of $118,204 for the month. Providence was allocated the most out of any municipality in the state, receiving $19,321. The city also saw the largest year over year decline in allocation of the tax, falling $35,875 from one year prior.

R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $121,448 of the tax collection for the month.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $51,700 of the collection in January.

Of the total collection in January, $760,691 came from traditional hotels, while $53,511 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Fiscal year to date in January, collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island totaled $8.3 million, a 42.6% decline year over year.