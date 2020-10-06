5% hotel tax revenue declines 36.5% Y/Y in July

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax totaled $2.1 million in July, a 36.5% decline year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Tuesday.

Collections from traditional hotels totaled nearly $2 million, while collections from hosting platforms and room resellers totaled $161,044.

Allocations to regional tourism districts totaled $914,028 for the month, a decline of $433,302 year over year. The largest allocation to a regional tourism district was for Aquidneck Island at $430,882. Aquidneck Island also had the largest nominal decline year over year at $212,736.

Allocations to municipalities totaled $534,018, a decline of $278,452 year over year. The largest allocation was to Newport at $164,524. The largest nominal decline year over year was in Providence, where allocations dropped $89,244 to $29,357.

R.I. Commerce Corp. received an allocation of $537,043 from the 5% hotel tax in July, a 38.3% decline year over year.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $150,984, a decline of 54.9% year over year.