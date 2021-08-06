A diverse customer base is his new aim

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Yewchanang Tan | New Wing Kee Barbeque & Poultry owner (Editor’s note: This is the 12th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each is asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for ­success.) Yewchanang Tan has adapted to many…