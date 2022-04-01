A few tips to avoid tax season scams

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Tax season is stressful enough without having to worry about scammers trying to take your hard-earned money and private information. Business owners and residents may not know what scams and hacking attempts are looming during tax season. While submitting taxes virtually may make the task easier, it can also increase the possibility of being susceptible…