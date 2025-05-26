‘A Night for Sturdy Health’ dinner raises $1M for new emergency department building

ATTLEBORO – The Sturdy Health Foundation recently raised more than $1 million at its “A Night for Sturdy Health” fundraising dinner to support the construction of the health system’s new emergency department building.

The event was held on May 7 at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough, Mass., and was attended by community leaders, employees, physicians and partners of Sturdy Health. The 38,000-square-foot emergency department building is expected to cost $113 million and will double the current capacity with 54 beds, including four rapid triage bays and two trauma rooms. There will also be a 12-bed behavioral health unit and imaging and computer tomography, or CT, suite. Construction of the emergency department building is underway and is expected to be completed in 2027.

“What makes Sturdy Health so special is that it treats every patient with the same compassion and excellence, regardless of who they are,” said Donna Kimmel, chair of the Sturdy Health board of directors. “My family and I have always been met with warmth, clarity and kindness. That kind of care is Sturdy’s DNA. And it’s why we are gathered to help build the future of emergency care for this community.”

The evening included a video presentation that featured patient Barry Blanchard and his personal experience in the emergency department. Blanchard underwent emergency surgery and spoke about the compassionate care he received, despite the overcrowded atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

“They saved my life … if I could go back there and see everyone who was there to help me through, I’d say, ‘Thank you’ and give them a hug,” Blanchard said.

Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health, thanked the evening’s sponsors and attendees.

“It is our responsibility to ensure timely emergency care is available to everyone, all the time,” Brewer said. “We’re thankful our supporters understand this and partner with us to keep this care accessible to the community.”

Presenting sponsors included Dr. Jean Siddall-Bensson and Dr. Steven Bensson, Aimee Brewer, Steven and Susan Burlone, Consigli Construction Co., Cryan Landscape Contractors, Donna Kimmel, and the Marathon Co.

Table sponsors included Brewster Ambulance, Bristol County Savings Bank, Kaufman Hall, Rose and Bill Larson, MagMutual and University Orthopedics.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.