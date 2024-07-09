ACLU of R.I., Pawtucket settles lawsuit over fire station search

THE AMERICAN CIVIL Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and the city of Pawtucket have settled a federal lawsuit over searches of firefighters' lockers.
PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and the city of Pawtucket have reached a settlement of a federal lawsuit in which five city firefighters had their personal lockers searched by local police without their knowledge or consent. The ACLU announced Tuesday that the lawsuit, originally filed back in December, concluded

