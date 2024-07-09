ACLU of R.I., Pawtucket settles lawsuit over fire station search

PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and the city of Pawtucket have reached a settlement of a federal lawsuit in which five city firefighters had their personal lockers searched by local police without their knowledge or consent.
The ACLU announced Tuesday that the lawsuit, originally filed back in December
, concluded with U.S. District Court Judge Mary McElroy ruling that the search was unlawful and violated the firefighters’ constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and citing a state privacy protection law. The city of Pawtucket is ordered to pay $1,000 in damages to each of the firefighters – Noah LeBlanc, Stephen Garlick, Manuel Benevides, Scott McDonald and Steven Como – and $59,163 to Sinapi Law Associates Ltd., the law firm representing the firefighters.
The lawsuit alleged that Pawtucket police officer Mario Comella, who is named individually in the lawsuit, obtained a search warrant around Aug. 30 for a Ford F-150 owned by firefighter Patrick White, “based on a complaint that White was illegally transporting firearms from the vehicle.” White was subsequently arrested after the search and charged with four felonies, including two counts of carrying a pistol without a license.
But the ACLU argued at the time the search warrant that was obtained did not authorize a search of White’s fire station locker. Court filings also claim that permission to search the personal lockers of other firefighters, where law enforcement was allegedly “rifling through and inspecting the private and personal property,” was approved by Fire Chief John Trenteseaux, who was also named in the lawsuit.
“The unlawful search of our personal lockers was a clear violation of our Fourth Amendment rights, and today’s settlement affirms that no one is above the law,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “This outcome serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting privacy and the protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.