Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Andrew A. Halstead

Andrew is a member of the firm’s litigation group. His practice includes a wide range of civil litigation and health care-related matters.

During law school, he served as a Senior Editor for the Boston College Law Review and was a Student Attorney in the Community Enterprise Clinic, where he assisted entrepreneurs and nonprofits with transactional legal matters and intellectual property issues. Andrew was the recipient of the 2023 Honorable Walter R. Stone Excellence Fellowship and was a summer associate at AP&S.

Andrew received his J.D from Boston College Law School and his B.S, cum laude, from University of New Haven.