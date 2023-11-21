Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Colten Erickson

Colten H. Erickson is a member of the firm’s litigation group. His practice includes a wide array of civil matters, including complex business and commercial litigation, land use conflicts, and constitutional challenges. During law school, Colten served as a two-semester extern for the Honorable Judge Bruce M. Selya in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and as a summer intern for Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island. Colten received his J.D., summa cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.S. from United States Merchant Marine Academy.