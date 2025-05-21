Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Matthew P. Bertelli

Matthew P. Bertelli has joined the Corporate Group of Adler Pollock & Sheehan. Before joining AP&S, Matthew was an associate at an international law firm located in Boston, MA, where he advised on securities registration, periodic reporting, correspondence, and exemptive relief before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission while maintaining an active pro bono practice in immigration and clemency. He has represented clients in matters concerning securities law, corporate governance, financial services, asset management, and regulatory compliance. Matthew received his J.D., summa cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Rhode Island.