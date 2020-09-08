Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Stephen D. Lapatin

Stephen D. Lapatin has joined our Providence office as an Associate in the firm’s Litigation department. Stephen assists a variety of clients on a broad range of litigation matters involving complex commercial and business litigation, torts, intellectual property litigation, and labor and employment law. Stephen also has experience in personal injury actions and government relations.

Before joining AP&S, Stephen clerked for the Honorable Maureen McKenna Goldberg of the Rhode Island Supreme Court. In law school, he interned for the Honorable Francis X. Flaherty of the Rhode Island Supreme Court and the Honorable John J. McConnell, Jr. of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

