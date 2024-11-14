AG files lawsuit against real estate broker for alleged foreclosure rescue scheme

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Nerhona has filed a lawsuit against a Rhode Island real estate broker, accusing him of running a foreclosure rescue scheme. In the complaint filed Thursday in Providence Superior Court, Nerhona claims real estate broker Kyle Seyboth and others related to the alleged scheme violated Rhode Island’s Unfair and Deceptive

In the complaint filed Thursday in Providence Superior Court, Nerhona claims real estate broker Kyle Seyboth and others related to the alleged scheme violated Rhode Island’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Seyboth is listed in the lawsuit as an owner and manager of Preferred Property Solutions; owner and manager of Red Balloon Capital LLC; and owner and president of The Seyboth Team Real Estate Inc.

The lawsuit accuses

Seyboth and the other defendants of deceiving two homeowners into thinking they were refinancing a mortgage, but they were signing paperwork to sell their home in the Smith Hill section of Providence for significantly less than market value. The couple have

limited English language skills.

“As alleged, the defendants deceived and took advantage of a Rhode Island family in danger of losing their home, preying on their financial desperation and limited knowledge of the English Language,” Neronha

said in a statement. “The alleged behavior exposes the depths to which some people will sink in order to turn a buck.”

Jean Marie and Marie Delva, Haitian immigrants who have lived in their Providence home for nearly 30 years, fell into default on their mortgage and owed roughly $62,000 to Wells Fargo, the lawsuit said.

In June 2023, an associate of Seyboth approached Marie Delva outside her home, asking how much she would sell the home for, the lawsuit said. She expressed interest in reverse mortgages, and the associate gave her a business card, telling her that someone would follow up.

On June 9, 2023, Seyboth’s associate Lowell Williams texted Joana Delva, Marie’s daughter, proposing a plan in which Williams and Preferred Property Solutions would add their names to the title, pay off the existing mortgage balance, develop a new mortgage payment plan, and then transfer sole ownership back to the Delvas, the lawsuit alleges.

The Delvas met with an attorney who was associated with the defendants on July 24, 2023. At the meeting, the attorney allegedly presented the Delvas with a series of documents that the family believed to be a refinancing agreement. But the documents fully transferred the title of their home to Preferred Property Solutions, the lawsuit said.

Additionally, according to court documents, the defendants did not provide interpretation or translation services as allegedly requested. The Delvas proceeded to make mortgage payments to Red Balloon Capital for the next year, believing they had refinanced their mortgage.

Seyboth listed the home for sale for $450,000

As a result of the attorney general’s complaint, the defendants have since agreed to take the home off the market and to leave its current occupants undisturbed, until at least a hearing on the office’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Chris Messier, an owner and manager of Preferred Property Solutions, and Lowell Williams of Providence. Preferred Property Solutions, Red Balloon Capital and The Seyboth Real Estate Team are also listed as defendants. Seyboth's licenses as a real estate broker and real estate salesperson are inactive, according to court documents.