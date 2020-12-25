Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Alan G. Hassenfeld | Executive director, Hassenfeld Family Foundation What have been the challenges faced by your foundation during the pandemic and how have they affected your organization? When the pandemic first started, what I did was go out to people who approached me [for funding] and said, “For the time being, I’m not going…