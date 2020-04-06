Alison R. Hart, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist

Alison R. Hart, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. She completed a radiology residency at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University and an internship at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. Dr. Hart earned a BS degree in Biomedical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a concentration in Tissue Engineering and Materials. Her MD is from The George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC. A member of the MRI Screening Form Completion Committee, Dr. Hart holds memberships in the Radiological Society of North America and the American Board of Radiology. Previously, she was a biomaterials technician at Massachusetts General Hospital, Center for Regenerative Medicine, Tissue Engineering Laboratory. Dr. Hart lives in East Greenwich.

