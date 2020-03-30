Alzheimer’s Association R.I. Chapter moves community programs online

PROVIDENCE – Programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter are now being offered online in an effort to continue community education in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

All in-person community programs across Rhode Island are now web-based. They can be found at communityresourcefinder.org.

Topics covered by the free programs include recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diagnosis, safety tips, strategies for communicating with patients, living with Alzheimer’s and techniques for caregivers.

The Simons Spring Research Forum on April 1 will also be available online.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain of utmost importance during this COVID-19 outbreak, but we are committed to continuing our mission and providing support to those in need,” said Donna M. McGowan, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter.

Visit alz.org/ri for details on upcoming meetings and events.