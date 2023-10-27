Amo still ahead financially during special election campaign

PROVIDENCE – Gabe Amo is maintaining the financial advantage during the special election cycle with more than a week to go before the Congressional District election on Nov. 7.

Amo, the Democratic candidate and former White House staffer, has eclipsed the $1 million fundraising mark for his campaign, with receipts totaling $1.1 million as of Oct. 18, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission. That’s about four times the amount Republican candidate Gerry W. Leonard Jr. has raised to date with the Nov. 7 special election around the corner.

According to their pre-special filings, which covers Oct. 1-18, Amo raised $167,473 in that stretch, while Leonard brought in $72,765 for his respective campaign. Leonard did outspend Amo over the last two-plus weeks, spending $69,414 compared with Amo’s expenditure count of $59,198.

The two candidates are looking to succeed David N. Cicilline in the U.S. House. Cicilline resigned just before the summer to become the Rhode Island Foundation’s CEO and president.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.