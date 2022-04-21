Antique Victorian sells for $2.15M in Barrington’s largest non-waterfront home sale since 2014

BARRINGTON – An antique home in the Rumstick Point neighborhood recently sold for $2.15 million, making it the biggest sale of a non-waterfront residential property in the town since 2014, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The sale of 298 Rumstick Road also marked the fourth-most-expensive sale of a residential property in Barrington so far this year, the real estate firm said.

The Victorian home, constructed in 1887, includes more than 4,100 square feet of living space. The home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The two-story home features a conical roof that sits above a screened-in porch in the front of the building.

The home and the 1.27-acre lot that it stands on were last valued by town assessors in fiscal 2021 to be worth $1.48 million, according to Barrington property records.

The home was sold by Mary Gorman Parker, a resident of Hong Kong, and it was bought by Zebulon Mellett and Kimberly Mellett, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

