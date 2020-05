Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, anxiety already permeated our day-to-day lives in the form of terrorism, mass shootings, environmental degradation and political instability. Individually, we find ourselves anxious competing against others at work and for jobs and social status to maintain a sense of self-worth. Our phones, apps and social media are designed to increase…