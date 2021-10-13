Deadline to apply for Diversity & Inclusion Awards approaches

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to apply for PBN’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards program has been extended to Oct. 19.

The program will honor companies and individuals that have made strides in leveraging diversity and inclusion within their organization to better their workplace.

Honorees will be recognized at the fourth annual Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards Program ceremony on Dec. 2.

Awards will be presented to organizations in the education, financial services, health care, insurance services, legal services, nonprofit, and social service agency fields.

One individual will also receive the honor of Diversity Champion this year for their efforts in advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace and community.

This year’s summit panel will discuss the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure on companies to implement diversity and inclusion initiatives following the recent rise in protests for racial justice and will also discuss personal stories on struggles and successes in implementing a successful diversity and inclusion program within their organization.

More information on the program may be found online.