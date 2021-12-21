AP&S Welcomes Juliana McKittrick

Juliana McKittrick is a member of the firm’s litigation group. A thorough and steadfast advocate, Juliana represents clients in both trial and appellate matters. She draws on diverse experience, having represented clients in a variety of civil matters, such as contract disputes, real estate litigation, and complex commercial litigation. Prior to joining AP&S, Juliana practiced in civil litigation firms in Rhode Island and Maine. Juliana served as a law clerk for the State of Maine Judicial Branch for two terms. Juliana received her J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and her A.B. from Brown University.