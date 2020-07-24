Are you comfortable dining out amid the ongoing pandemic?

AVE. VENUE: Patrons fill tables outside Ristorante Il Massimo in Federal Hill in Providence as part of the “Al Fresco On The Hill” dining initiative launched in June. / COURTESY FEDERAL HILL COMMERCE ASSOCIATION
FEELING SAFE? Federal Hill restaurants in Providence have banded together on “Al Fresco On The Hill,” a dining initiative launched in June. / COURTESY FEDERAL HILL COMMERCE ASSOCIATION

While some restaurants have closed amid the ongoing pandemic, most are still trying to find creative ways to survive COVID-19’s devastating economic effects.

Many are relying on takeout and outdoor dining, if they have the space. All must comply with state-mandated restrictions designed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Are you comfortable enough with the state’s restrictions and the effort by restaurant owners, workers and patrons to follow them to eat out?

If you have eaten out, was the experience satisfying enough to make you do it again before a vaccine is made available?

