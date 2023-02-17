New I-195 Redevelopment District Commission Chairman Marc Crisafulli told Providence Business News recently he wants to see the panel focus less on residential properties.

“I really want to try and get back to the roots of the mission of the commission, focus on economic and commercial development,” said Crisafulli, who retired last fall as president of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel.

“When you look at the residential buildings, we’ve got a good base,” he said. “Now we want to try and focus as much as we can on getting more commercial activity in the 195 district.”

Caroline Skuncik, executive director of the commission, agrees it is trying to move away from residential in favor of commercial developments. But it’s all about finding the right balance between residential and commercial projects.

- Advertisement -

Seven of the original 24 parcels that are part of the district have been sold, eight are under contract and nine remain available to purchase.

Are you confident in the direction of Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District Commission? Yes, the plan to focus on more commercial development is overdue Yes, is has done a good job and will continue to under the new chairman No, the market should dictate how the district is filled No, the new plan is the same as the old I’m not sure Results Vote