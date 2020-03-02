Local colleges addressing coronavirus threat

PROVIDENCE – As the concerns over coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, continue to grow, several local colleges are taking steps to address the matter, including canceling or altering programming and limiting international travel during spring break.

Two people from Rhode Island – one adult and one teenager – tested positive for the disease over the weekend after returning from Italy on a recent trip that was sponsored by Pawtucket-based Catholic high school St. Raphael Academy.

Johnson & Wales University

Johnson & Wales University announced late last week that it has canceled its spring international study programs in China, South Korea and Italy due to the increase of coronavirus in those countries.

- Advertisement -

The university’s study abroad staff is working closely with impacted students to “ensure a smooth transition” for the upcoming term, Johnson & Wales said on its website. The university is placing restrictions on returning to campus for only those coming back from China, South Korea and Italy. Those returning from those countries should isolate themselves for 14 days and contact the R.I. Department of Health, the university said. Johnson & Wales also advised students and staff to register with the university’s International Travel Register if they have any future university-related travel plans.

“The university is providing updates to its community throughout this evolving situation,” the university said in a statement.

Brown University

Brown University is not allowing any students – graduate, undergraduate or medical – to travel to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea for any programming, including Brown research. Faculty and staff are also not permitted to travel “without advance permission” from the university’s provost office, Brown said. Any students who wish to travel to countries that are designated by Brown as high-risk destinations will need approval by Brown’s International Travel Risk and Assessment Committee.

Brown also suspended its Brown in Italy program in Bologna, Italy, and began the process of returning the approximately 40 students who were in the program from Italy to the U.S., Brown said. The University of Bologna will offer students online programming for the remainder of the semester and students who wish to withdraw from the program will receive full refunds. Brown also said there are students studying in France and the university is closely monitoring the situation there.

University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island said Friday in an email to the campus community that the school is currently “not asking” students who are studying abroad to return to Rhode Island, but “that could change rapidly” if the situation calls for it. URI said there are 49 students currently studying in Italy.

URI said its international service partner has canceled the university’s alternative spring break program to Guatemala and the university is working with the 12 students slated to go to Guatemala to help them new study locations.

Community College of Rhode Island

The Community College of Rhode Island said Monday that, effective immediately, any student who intends to enter a Rhode Island health care facility as part of his or her required clinical work and has either recently returned from international travel or been in contact with anyone who has traveled internationally must receive clearance from the health care facility before entering. Such students are also advised to inform their clinical professors for “guidance on steps to take depending on the clinical site,” CCRI said.

Providence College

Providence College’s Center for Global Education has been in frequent contact with the 44 students currently studying in Italy and their families, and the college advised students there to contact the staff of their abroad academic centers for “the promptest support.” Providence College also said it has an emergency response team in place, and it will meet regularly to develop contingency plans to both minimize risk and ensure classes continue.

Roger Williams University

Roger Williams University has suspended its study-abroad program with ISI Florence in Italy and started bringing students back stateside. The university has also made arrangements with ISI Florence to allow students to complete courses online. Roger Williams University is also advising against international travel during spring break, which begins Saturday.

Bryant University

Bryant University announced Monday that, as “a precaution,” all Bryant students returning from abroad, either for study or regular travel, are to stay home for two weeks before returning to campus. Afterward, students are required to check in with the university’s health services when they return to campus, Bryant said.

Bryant’s global education director is in regular contact with students who are studying abroad currently, the university said, including three students in Italy. The university said students who travel abroad should “regularly consult” with the U.S. Department of State on travel restrictions.

Salve Regina University

Salve Regina University is recommending its students who are studying in Italy to plan to return to the U.S. “as soon as possible.” While the university is not asking students studying in other countries to return to the U.S., Salve said will continue to closely monitor developments.

Wheaton College

Wheaton College in Norton said a few students have been impacted by “travel and isolation guidance” while studying abroad, and is both monitoring the situation and communicating with the affected students. There are no college-sponsored international trips planned for spring break, Wheaton said, and the college is not limiting international travel. Wheaton will work with students on alternative planning to avoid penalties if they wish to withdraw their travel plans over concerns of the virus, and will offer students an option to remain on campus during spring break without charge.

Stonehill College

Stonehill College spokesman Martin McGovern said Friday that senior college staff is meeting daily while monitoring the situation closely. The Easton-based college did send an advisory last Wednesday for students studying in Italy to return home “within 48 hours” and remain off campus in self-quarantine for two weeks.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth said Monday is currently in contact with individuals studying, working and traveling abroad to “ensure their well-being and to offer assistance,” and the university is also monitoring the situation. UMass Dartmouth has also recommended those who wish to travel during spring break to evaluate travel plans “on a daily basis.”

Rhode Island College

Rhode Island College said it is “closely following” the situation and offers on its website guidelines and recommendations on health safety.

Read the CDC’s guidance for employers regarding the coronavirus here.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette. PBN Researcher Cassius Shuman contributed to this report. You may email him at Research@PBN.com.