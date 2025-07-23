Asbury Automotive acquires Herb Chambers Cos., including its 2 R.I. dealerships

PROVIDENCE – Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has finalized the acquisition of The Herb Chambers Cos., a major privately owned dealership group with operations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Asbury representatives said the acquisition diversifies the company’s presence in the Northeastern U.S. and represents one of the largest in automotive retail history.

“We’re thrilled to complete the acquisition of The Herb Chambers Companies’ assets and operations,” said David Hult, Asbury’s CEO and president. “Herb redefined the car-buying experience in New England, making ‘Herb Chambers’ a household name, synonymous with reliability and service.”

The sale includes Herb Chambers’ flagship of 33 dealerships, two of which are located in Warwick and Seekonk; 52 franchises; and three collision centers.

In 2024, Herb Chambers – the 16th-largest privately owned dealership group in the country by revenue – generated $3.2 billion in revenue and sold approximately 50,000 new and used vehicles.

The total net purchase price was $1.45 billion, primarily funded through a combination of credit facility capacity, mortgage proceeds and cash.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.