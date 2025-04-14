AstroNova ends 2024 with a loss of $14.5M

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. posted a loss of $14.5 million, or 1.93 cents per diluted share, for fiscal 2024 that ended Jan. 31. That’s down from the $4.6 million profit it reported for the previous year, the company said Monday. Fiscal year revenue totaled $151.2 million, an increase from $148 million the year prior.

For its fourth quarter, the company reported a $15.6 million loss, or $2.07 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, or 36 cents per diluted share, the year prior.

Quarterly revenue totaled $37.4 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease from $39.5 million last fiscal year.

“Fiscal 2025 was a challenging year as we addressed the difficult integration of MTEX, absorbed the impact of the Boeing strike and addressed the timing associated with large defense industry orders," said Greg Woods, CEO and president of AstroNova. “Nonetheless, we aggressively implemented the AstroNova Operating System at MTEX, improved the leadership team, upgraded talent within the organization and significantly improved the accounting and finance system and human resources processes. We are instilling accountability and discipline into the organization, streamlining the structure and eliminating waste.”

Product Identification segment revenue totaled $102.3 million in fiscal 2024, a decrease from $104 million the year prior. Test & Measurement segment revenue totaled $48.9 million, an increase from $44 million in fiscal 2023.

AstroNova expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

“We are focused on innovative solutions to gain market share and expand our market reach,” Woods said. “Our strategic priorities in fiscal 2026 are to drive our print engine technology initiatives, capture greater ownership of the supply chain for our consumables and drive the conversion to our ToughWriter family of printers with our Aerospace customers. In addition to offering a better solution for our customers, this conversion and other product simplification initiatives will reduce inventory, improve working capital and drive profitability.”