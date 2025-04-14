AstroNova ends 2024 with a loss of $14.5M

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. posted a loss of $14.5 million, or 1.93 cents per diluted share, for fiscal 2024 that ended Jan. 31. That’s down from the $4.6 million profit it reported for the previous year, the company said Monday.  Fiscal year revenue totaled $151.2 million, an increase from $148 million the year prior. 

