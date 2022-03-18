At The Town Dock, calamari is made by the boatload

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Calamari has a cult following in Rhode Island, crowned the official state appetizer in 2014. But how many calamari connoisseurs know what it takes to turn those tentacled ocean-dwellers into the golden fried rings gracing menus across the state? It’s a laborious, precise and often-pungent process, according to Ryan G. Clark, CEO and president of…