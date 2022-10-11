AtomICs takes top honor in Get Started R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A molecule-based data information storage system, AtomICs, rose to the top in Cox Business’ annual Get Started R.I. competition last week.

As the winning venture of the “Shark Tank” style pitch event, the Providence-based research team won $50,000 in cash and technical assistance from Cox Business.

AtomICs, led by Brown University research assistant Dana Biechele-Speziale, is a patented archival data storage system that “has unlocked a way to store archival data and information on molecules, something that has yet to exist before its discover,” Cox Business said in an announcement.

Biechele-Speziale could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Project Pasta, LLC, a food startup making plant-based, fast-cooking and shelf-stable pastas that cook in 30 seconds, took the “Fan Favorite” award, netting them $5,000. The Warren-based startup’s products are also allergen-free and vegan friendly.

The other finalists also presented:

FierceMODA (Pawtucket): A web application using body scan technology to help shoppers find the best-fitting clothes for their body type before making a purchase

(Pawtucket): A web application using body scan technology to help shoppers find the best-fitting clothes for their body type before making a purchase GAB-on! (Barrington): Technology that helps to foster family conversations about a child’s school day in order to improve academic results, foster advocacy skills and build engagement

(Barrington): Technology that helps to foster family conversations about a child’s school day in order to improve academic results, foster advocacy skills and build engagement Q2Behave LLC (Providence): A wearable device that helps children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder manage their symptoms through positive reinforcement

(Providence): A wearable device that helps children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder manage their symptoms through positive reinforcement Storytime Online Inc. (Providence): A subscription service providing a network of interactive children’s books in a range of different languages and translations

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.