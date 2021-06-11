BankNewport

MEANINGFUL MISSIVES: Employees of BankNewport and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island help create more than 400 cards of encouragement for Meals on Wheels recipients. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT
PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Large Companies #5. BankNewport Employees in R.I.: 261 CEO and President John F. Murphy Questions answered by Associate Vice President and Manager of Employee Relations and Benefits Carolyn Odell How would you describe the culture of your workplace? BankNewport’s culture is based on our core values: We celebrate…

