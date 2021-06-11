Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Large Companies #5. BankNewport Employees in R.I.: 261 CEO and President John F. Murphy Questions answered by Associate Vice President and Manager of Employee Relations and Benefits Carolyn Odell How would you describe the culture of your workplace? BankNewport’s culture is based on our core values: We celebrate…