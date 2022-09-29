BankNewport Names Cody Wims to Vice President, Digital Marketing Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Cody Wims has been named Vice President, Digital Marketing Manager.

In his new role, Wims will lead BankNewport’s Digital Marketing team, managing the campaign development, measurement and marketing technologies that support BankNewport’s business objectives. Wims will work with key stakeholders across BankNewport’s major lines of business to provide reporting aligned to their objectives and goals, and coordinates within the Digital Marketing Team to ensure campaign strategy and messaging across channels are aligned, tracked, and reported on.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Wims currently resides in Seekonk, Massachusetts.