BankNewport Names Daniel Tougas Vice President, Stone Bridge Branch Manager in Tiverton, RI

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Daniel Tougas has been named vice president, branch manager at the Stone Bridge branch at 1740 Main Road in Tiverton. In his new role, he is responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

Tougas comes to BankNewport from Santander Bank where he was a fraud analyst. He formally served as an operations manager for BankNewport.

Tougas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in operations management from Rhode Island College. He is a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island.