BankNewport Names Justin Mendoza Vice President, Barrington Branch Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Mendoza to vice president, branch manager of the Bank’s Barrington office located at 330 County Road. In his new role, Mendoza will be responsible for branch operations, customer experience, and team development.
Justin joined BankNewport in 2016, most recently serving as assistant branch manager of the Bank’s Middletown office. He is a resident of Somerset, Massachusetts.
