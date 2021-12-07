BankNewport opens Warwick branch

BANKNEWPORT commemorated the opening of its newest branch in Warwick with a ribbon-cutting event on Nov. 30. Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Lauren Slocum, fourth from left, and Mayor Frank J. Picozzi, seventh from left, are joined by BankNewport employees at the event. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport has come to Warwick, commemorating the opening of its newest branch with a ribbon-cutting event on Nov. 30.

The new branch at 27 Strawberry Field Road is the bank’s 18th Rhode Island branch and the first in Warwick, according to a news release.

The full-service branch includes a drive-up personal teller machine, walk-up ATM and a nighttime drop box. Inside the branch, universal bankers will help with banking transactions, loan originations, mortgages, commercial lending, cash management and other services.

