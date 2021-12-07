BankNewport opens Warwick branch

NEWPORT – BankNewport has come to Warwick, commemorating the opening of its newest branch with a ribbon-cutting event on Nov. 30.

The new branch at 27 Strawberry Field Road is the bank’s 18th Rhode Island branch and the first in Warwick, according to a news release.

The full-service branch includes a drive-up personal teller machine, walk-up ATM and a nighttime drop box. Inside the branch, universal bankers will help with banking transactions, loan originations, mortgages, commercial lending, cash management and other services.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

