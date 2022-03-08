BankRI launches annual book donation drive

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island is collecting books for local children as part of its annual book donation drive, according to a news release.

The monthlong donation campaign asks for new or gently used books, which are then distributed to elementary school-aged children in partnership with nonprofit Books are Wings.

Donations will be accepted at all branches through the end of March, and can also be made virtually through an online wish list of books at Bookarewings.org/donate-books.

The campaign marks the 12th annual donation drive in which BankRI has partnered with Books Are Wings, the release stated. This year’s books will specifically benefit the nonprofit’s new Tale Mail program for preschool students and the Read to 100 Challenge for elementary school-aged students.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.