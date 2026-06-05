Banks doubling down on downtown branches

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NEW NEIGHBOR: Centreville Bank is preparing to move into the Lauderdale Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence, a few doors down from Chase Bank and The Washington Trust Co.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
NEW NEIGHBOR: Centreville Bank is preparing to move into the Lauderdale Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence, a few doors down from Chase Bank and The Washington Trust Co.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Bristol County Savings Bank cut the ribbon on its new full-service branch at 5 Exchange St. in downtown Providence in March, placing another community bank directly into downtown’s tight cluster of financial institutions. The move comes as U.S. banks continue to scale back physical footprints, with Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data showing a net decline

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