Barrington home sells for $1.1M in town’s biggest multifamily sale

BARRINGTON – A white, clapboarded, 2½-story home at 404 County Road sold for $1.1 million, marking the biggest multifamily property sale in town history, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The real estate firm cited records from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service database showing that it was the biggest multifamily home sale recorded in Barrington.

The home, known as the Ebenezer Tiffany House, was constructed in 1855 on a 0.5-acre lot. It was once a single-family home belonging to Ebenezer Tiffany, who was the town treasurer for Barrington from 1874 to 1898.

Designed with an L-plan with a cross-gable roof, the multifamily home contains three apartment units, with a total of 12 bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to town property assessment records. The building features two porches, original hardwood floors and two fireplaces, Residential Properties said. The home has tall ceilings and views of the Barrington River, the real estate firm said.

The property was updated in 2012 and renovated from 2017 through 2018, Residential Properties said in an announcement of the sale.

The multifamily home was last valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal 2022 at $486,000.

The property was sold by Indigo Holdings LLC to Pollyanna Wilson, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale. Indigo Holdings previously purchased the property for $275,000 in 2016 from R. James Ferland, after he bought it four years prior from Christine and Donald Kavanagh for $255,000.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.