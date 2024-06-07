There are always employees who can see potential, have creative ideas, want to better their workplace and are natural leaders. I was one of those employees and was recognized for my efforts. It doesn’t require a college degree to have a vision of the future. Strive to make improvements and be open to learning. I’ve continued the tradition of promoting from within our company. Our kitchen manager started as a line cook several years ago and showed great initiative and potential that he was ready to take on a leadership role and he has been impressing me ever since. It’s important to pay attention to those that show interest in furthering their career and mentor them to help them reach their potential. Be willing to listen to their business ideas and implement them when possible. An employee who knows their ideas are valuable will only benefit the business and the work relationship. A different perspective should always be welcomed, especially in a long-running business where the day-to-day work can get in the way of future progress and fresh ideas. An enthusiastic and dedicated employee is the most qualified to take over and shouldn’t be overlooked. I’m confident I will be able to carry on the tradition and have the same joy my employer had when he entrusted me to carry on the iconic Tortilla Flats, now in its 50th year.