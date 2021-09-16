Beachside raised ranch in Narragansett sells for $1.2M

NARRAGANSETT – Located right next to the beach, a resort-style home sold recently for $1.2 million in Narraganset, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers in the deal.

The two-level, single-family raised ranch at 25 Congdon St. was sold to 25 Congdon LLC by Scott and Theresa Colonna, according to county land records, with the deed recorded on Sept. 8.

Constructed in 1970 next to Narragansett Beach, the 1,777-square-foot property features a panoramic view of the ocean and has a 40-footlong, finished deck in the fenced-in backyard. With an open-concept first floor, the home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to Residential Properties.

