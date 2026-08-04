Beacon Bank awards more than $600K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank and its foundation provided more than $600,000 in charitable funding during the second quarter to more than 180 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and four other states, the bank announced July 30.

Rhode Island organizations receiving funding included Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Newport County Women’s Resource Center, Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation, Capital Good Fund and YMCA of Pawtucket.

It was not immediately clear how much each organization received.

The donations were part of Beacon’s broader community giving initiative, which supported nonprofits across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New York during the quarter.

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The funding marks continued community investment by Beacon Bank following its 2025 merger that created Beacon Financial Corp., which included Brookline Bancorp, the former parent company of Bank Rhode Island.

“Giving back starts with supporting the organizations that know their communities best,” William C. Tsonos, president of Beacon Bank’s Rhode Island region, said in a statement.

Beacon Bank, the Boston-based successor institution to Bank Rhode Island following the 2025 merger that created Beacon Financial Corp., operates 145 branches across five states, including 23 locations in Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.